Bond Hearing for Man Charged with Murder Slated for Wednesday

The man accused of killing Ole Miss Student Jimmy “Jay” Lee will stand before a Circuit Court judge Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Sheldon “Tim” Herrington Jr.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, was charged with murder Friday and has been held on no bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

The hearing is currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Lee, 20, was last seen at around 6 a.m. on July 8 after leaving his Campus Walk apartment to get coffee. His car was towed later that day from Molly Barr Apartments.

His body has not yet been recovered, according to OPD.

Herrington graduated from Ole Miss in May with a degree in real estate. He is being represented by his uncle, attorney Carlos Moore with the Cochran Law Firm and attorney Kevin Horan.