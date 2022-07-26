Tuesday, July 26, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

Bond Hearing for Man Charged with Murder Slated for Wednesday

0
1857

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The man accused of killing Ole Miss Student Jimmy “Jay” Lee will stand before a Circuit Court judge Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Sheldon “Tim” Herrington Jr.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, was charged with murder Friday and has been held on no bond at the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

The hearing is currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Lee, 20, was last seen at around 6 a.m. on July 8 after leaving his Campus Walk apartment to get coffee. His car was towed later that day from Molly Barr Apartments.

His body has not yet been recovered, according to OPD.

Herrington graduated from Ole Miss in May with a degree in real estate. He is being represented by his uncle, attorney Carlos Moore with the Cochran Law Firm and attorney Kevin Horan.

Previous articleOPC Introduces New Team Stack App
Next articleOle Miss Signs Seattle U Guard Bree Calhoun

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles