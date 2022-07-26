OPD Rolls Out New, Upgraded Body Cams

OPD has upgraded its body cams from Axon Body 2, to the new Axon Body 3 camera. Photo provided

The Oxford Police Department rolled out upgraded body cameras to all officers recently.

The upgrade is part of a five-year contract OPD signed with Axon back in 2019.

OPD officers will now be wearing the Axon Body 3 (AB3).

The AB3 has many features that the previous model, the Axon Body 2, did not have, such as improved low light filming and motion blur reduction, multiple microphone audio for improved clarity, 1080 high-definition recording, 12+ hour battery life, gunshot detection automatic recording and a digital LCD display.

There are several other features OPD can add at a later time.

“I’ve been pleased with the products and support Axon has provided the OPD,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We have had several other body camera companies over the years and Axon has stood out above and beyond all of them.”

OPD began wearing body cameras around 2014.

Staff report