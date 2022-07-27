Bond Hearing Continued for Man Charged with Ole Miss Student’s Murder

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., center, is escorted by Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East and other law enforcement officers out of the Lafayette County Courthouse. Photos by Savannah Shook

The man charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Dale Lee will remain in jail without bond for at least two more weeks.

On Wednesday, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. stood before Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison who read the affidavit that formally charged Herrington with first-degree murder.

“Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., on or about the 8th day of July 2022, did feloniously, willfully, and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Jimmy Dale Lee III a human being, kill Jimmie Dale Lee III,” states the affidavit.

Lee, 20, was last seen around 6 a.m. on July 8 after leaving his Campus Walk apartment to get coffee. His car was towed later that day from Molly Barr Apartments. While Herrington has been charged with murder, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to police.

The Lafayette County Courthouse was standing-room-only during the hearing that many expected to also be a bond hearing for Herrington; however, Herrington’s attorney Kevin Horan asked the court to continue the bond hearing for two weeks to give him more time to prepare.

Outside of the courthouse.

Horan formally signed on as Herrington’s attorney of record on Monday.

Last week, attorney Carlos Moore with the Cochran Law Firm, announced last week that he would be representing Herrington along with Horan; however, Moore was not at the hearing Wednesday and has not yet been added as an attorney on record.

Prosecutors did not object to the continuation.

Lee was remanded back to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he remained on no bond until the hearing in two weeks.

Tollison said he would have the bond hearing date scheduled by the end of the business day.

Outside the courthouse, about 20 people gathered holding signs that said, “Justice for Jay,” and chanting “No Justice. No Peace.”

Lee, who studied social work at Ole Miss, ran for Homecoming King in September on a platform of “self-love and living your truth.” He became a drag performer in October 2021 during Oxford’s Code Pink event under the name “Jehdivaa.” He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in May and was planning to attend graduate school at Ole Miss this fall.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the murder.