Thursday, July 28, 2022
FeaturedHeadlines

OHS Senior and Chargerette Captain Teaches Dance to Children in Uganda￼

0
150
OHS student Katie Brewer taught dance in Uganda this summer. Photo provided

This summer, Oxford High School’s Katie Brewer traveled to Uganda with her grandparents and her mother, Oxford School District’s Teacher of the Year, Aimee Brewer.

The family traveled with International Messengers to work with schools and children’s refugee camps, which also included orphans of the Sudan crisis.

Throughout the trip, Katie enjoyed engaging with the children and doing activities such as crafting, playing games, and dancing.

Since Katie grew up taking dance and the young girls had only seen pictures of ballet and jazz dancers in books, the Chargerette dance captain was excited to give them dance lessons of their own. 

Katie said she left Uganda feeling very fortunate after seeing how people in a third-world country live. 

“The kids were so much fun to work with,” she said. “I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity and will never be the same.”

Courtesy of the OSD

Previous articleBond Hearing Continued for Man Charged with Ole Miss Student’s Murder

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles