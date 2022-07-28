Oxford Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Domestic Assault

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a local man recently for felony domestic assault.
According to a report, the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic situation in progress in the area of County Road 102 on Monday.
Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident.
During the investigation, Nickie Thompson, 45, of Oxford was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence/aggravated assault.
In Mississippi, a domestic violence charge generally becomes a felony if a weapon or strangulation is involved.
Thompson was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked and later released on a $30,000 bond.
