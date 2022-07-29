Surviving Kittens Safe at 9 Lives in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Three kittens who escaped the same fate as four of their littermates who were violently killed are safe and being cared for by Oxford’s 9 Lives Cat Rescue.

A Grenada teen, Carl D. Travis Jr. was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming himself killing four kittens and then posting the video on Snapchat.

The video was filmed at an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road in Oxford.

After the video was reported by several people, the Oxford Police Department secured a warrant for Travis’ arrest on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty.

Travis was later arrested by the Grenada Police Department.

Natascha Techen, president of 9 Lives Cat Rescue, said the three kittens that were not killed in the video are now with the rescue and are doing OK.

“They are safe here at 9 Lives Cat Rescue,” she said Friday. “They are too little to eat on their own yet but take well to syringe feeding.”

Techen said the kittens are about 4 weeks old and will be available for adoption in about four more weeks.

Techen said donations are welcome to help with the kittens’ care.

“They require expensive baby kitten food,” she said.

The no-kill, non-profit rescue group has been helping stray cats and kittens since 2006.

Donations can be made via PayPal, on the 9 Lives website or by mailing a check to 9LCR, P.O Box 2006, Oxford, MS 38655.

Travis Jr. was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $5,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Additional counts will be presented during the August Grand Jury session, according to OPD.