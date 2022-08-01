Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Bonus Mississippi Stories: Ben and Erin Napier￼

By Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey sat down with Laurel-based couple Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town” on Zoom as part of a Mississippi Today member event on July 1.

Answering questions submitted by members prior to the event, the Napiers discussed everything from how they have maintained family time during filming to Ben’s enthusiasm for old cars.

Watch the full interview:

