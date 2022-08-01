Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Typical August Weather This Week

0
286

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From the NWS

The first week of August will be hot, humid and possibly wet – so nothing out of the ordinary is expected for Lafayette County.

Today could reach 90 degrees depending on when the clouds clear up. No rain is expected tonight.

On Tuesday, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. When it’s not raining, the high could reach 92 degrees with the humidity making it feel closer to 101 degrees. More showers could pop up Tuesday night before 8 p.m.

The rest of the week looks similar – highs expected to be around 91-93 degrees, with heat index values possibly making it feel hotter. There is a 30 to 40 percent of showers and thunderstorms each day through Saturday and a 20 percent chance of showers on Sunday.

As of Monday, the National Weather Service has not issued any weather watches or advisories. Hotty Toddy news will post any weather updates on Facebook and Twitter.

