OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Jeremy Smith, right, donated “Elko” to OPD to be used as a K9 in the department. Photo via OPD

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

“We’re going to do the training in-house and we’ll be selecting his handler this week,” McCutchen said.

The German shorthaired pointer puppy was donated to OPD by Jeremy Smith of Heaven Scent Shorthairs. The value of the donation is $1,200.

Image via Twitter

“These dogs (K9s) provide such a great service to our community,” Tannehill said after giving “Elko” and big hug at the meeting.

Named after Tim Elko, the former captain of the Ole Miss Baseball team, OPD and the mayor tagged Elko in photos of the K9 on social media.

“This is awesome! I can’t wait to meet my brother!” Elko replied on Twitter.