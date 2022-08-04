Mid-Town, OXCM Celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Mid-Town Farmers Market and Oxford Community Market are joining markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week next week.

With summer in full swing, both markets feature the bounty that north Mississippi’s farming community has to offer. Each week customers can expect to find a wide range of locally grown fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, pasture-raised meats, local honey, herbs, plants, jams and jellies,

pickled products, baked goods and frozen treats.

Oxford Community Market is open year-

round from 3-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Old Armory Pavilion on the corner of Bramlett and

University.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers’ markets — like all other small businesses — have

innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers’

markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to

create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers’ markets are a hub for connection and

collective action around shared values.

“Working throughout the pandemic has shown me just how remarkably resilient and resourceful our community of farmers, food producers, volunteers, and supporters are,” said OXCM market

director Betsy Chapman, who has spent the last decade working in local food systems, first as a

farm worker and then as market operator beginning in 2014. “Not only were our local markets

able to operate continuously to support our farmers but we were also able to expand our efforts

to fight food insecurity by providing fresh produce to our local food pantry and home deliveries

to our neighbors who are most vulnerable to food insecurity.”

Mid-Town director and farmer Aileen Bost of Bost Farm has been a long-time leader in the local

food community. She has seen much growth in the local agricultural sector over the years but it’s

still the good old-fashioned farm-fresh food and good company that keeps people coming back

every week.

“Our customers look forward to the market each week to purchase fresh produce from farmers

they trust and baked goods from our wonderful local bakers and they also look forward to

meeting up with their friends to visit for a while,” said Bost, who has served as director of Mid-Town for well over a decade.

National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 7-13, is an annual celebration of farmers’ markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers

markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.

This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers’ market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and

connection.

“Farmers’ markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities

across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own,” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market

Coalition Executive Director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers’ market is a

dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These market operators are

experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources

specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will

be highlighting the vital work of farmers’ market operators across the nation.”

Mid-Town Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the Mid-Town

For more information on the markets, visit www.mtfarmersmarket.com and

www.oxfordcommunitymarket.com and follow both on social media.