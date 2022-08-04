OPD Warns Drives to Stop for School Buses

Video from the OPD

The Oxford Police Department wants to remind motorists as students head back to the classroom to stop for school buses or face the consequences.

Officers will be out looking for drivers who disregard the red flashing stop sign on stopped school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles.

“The safety of children getting on and off school buses is a top priority for OPD,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “Help us keep our children out of harm’s way by slowing down, paying attention, and avoiding distractions.”

Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop when the overhead lights on a school bus are flashing yellow. Once the lights turn red and the stop arm extends, drivers are required to stop on all roads with one exception. On highways divided by a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or a grassy median, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the Oxford Police Department issued 22 citations for passing a stopped school bus. Drivers could face up to a $750 fine for a first offense.

