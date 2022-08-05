Baptist North Mississippi Makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for hip fractures.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

“Recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital is a great honor and compliment to our team,” said Bill Henning, administrator and CEO of Baptist North Mississippi. “Our staff at Baptist North Mississippi is excellent and works diligently to provide the most advanced care for patients.”

For the 2022–2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals

across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were

ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing

hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and

service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at the U.S.

News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the

rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they

may need.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures, such as

survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best

Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,

American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

