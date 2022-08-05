Gray Named Director of Community and Workforce Development for OSD

The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered together to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district.

Dr. Duncan Gray

Dr. Duncan Gray has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out of the EDF office, and will serve as a liaison between the business and community groups and the Oxford School District.

“I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” Gray said. “It brings together two of my passions, education and the LOU community, and it promotes a level of synergy between all of the stakeholders that, in the end, will benefit the students moving through the Oxford School District as well as the community at large.”

Being based out of the EDF office allows Gray to work closely with Jon Maynard and the EDF staff on the public/private partnerships. The new partnership has already submitted one grant to enhance post-secondary education opportunities for OSD students and community members who want to pursue careers in the STEM, Healthcare, and Manufacturing fields

Additional collaborative projects include expanding opportunities for summer camps that promote careers in STEM, Healthcare, and Manufacturing, recruiting businesses to partner in job shadowing and internships and identifying specific workforce needs and opportunities to further help students discern career pathways.

“Everything we’re working on is meant to enhance the local workforce in the community and promote economic growth,” Maynard said. “It’s critical we’re able to talk between the business community and the school district, and the more each has its pulse on what the other is doing, the more we can accomplish. Economic development is really about people development, and that’s what this partnership accomplishes.”