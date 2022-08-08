Investigation into Spyder Moving Nets One Arrest; Second Suspect Still At Large

The Oxford Police Department arrested one man and is looking for another man in connection to an ongoing embezzlement investigation into a local moving company.

Charles Joiner

On Aug. 5, after a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services, charges were filed against Spyder employee Charles Joiner, 54, of Oxford, for accessory to embezzlement under contract.

He was taken into custody at the business on West Oxford Loop and given a bond of $5,000.

On Sunday, investigators executed several search warrants in Oxford and Pontotoc.

Investigators were able to recover property from storage facilities in Oxford and Pontotoc returning property to at least seven victims.

Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin

The Pontotoc Police Department and Pontotoc Fire Department assisted OPD in this case.

Spyder Moving Services owner, Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford, has yet to be located by law enforcement and is wanted for two counts of embezzlement under contract.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be added at a later date, according to OPD.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Ladygin should call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.