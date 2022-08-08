Less Hot Temps Expected This Week; Rain Showers Today-Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lower temperatures this week may make it easier to do lawn work but you may have to dodge some rain and thunderstorms.

A cold front hovering over the area will create lower temperatures than last week, but will also cause scattered thunderstorms and rain showers over the next few days.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain today before 7 p.m. with a high expected around 92 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in the afternoon. The high for Tuesday is expected to be 88 degrees.

On Wednesday, more storms are expected – 70 percent chance – in the afternoon with the high being just 84 degrees. Rain showers and thunderstorms should continue throughout the night.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies should return on Thursday and remain through at least Sunday. The highs for Thursday-Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.