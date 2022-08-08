Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Oxford Woman Arrested for Credit Card Fraud

Hannah Russell

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly using a credit card fraudulently and being in possession of a weapon as a felon.

Investigators with the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud on Thursday.

After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with credit card fraud and felon in possession of a weapon.

Russell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Russell.

