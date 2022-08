Dylan Thomas Busby

An Abbeville man was arrested for commercial burglary recently, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Aug. 5, OPD responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business.

After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary.

Busby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report