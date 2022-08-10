Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments.

“Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.

“I would argue we have the best employees in the nation. Our goal is to not only tell them that they’re appreciated but put our money where our mouths are – and we did just that.”

Tannehill said Oxford has experienced record growth over the past year.

“Our economy is stronger than ever,” she said.

The aldermen have been in budget sessions for the last several weeks and the 2022-2023 budget is almost complete and will be presented in the near future during a public meeting.

The city has a $40 million budget. Most of the revenue comes from ad valorem and sales taxes. The biggest expense is salaries, followed by emergency services, such as the fire and police departments.

View the Mayor’s entire video message here.