Velvet Ditch Steak Classic Raised $5K for Family Crisis Services

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Photos provided by Holly Jubera

A cooking contest this summer raised $5,000 for Family Crisis Services.

The three-day The Velvet Ditch Steak Classic was held in June. Several competitors from as far away as Wisconsin battled for the $1,000 grand prize.

There was also a Kids’ Pizza Contest. The 16 youths were treated to a pizza tossing class by U.S. Pizza Team trainer Chris Green.

The event also had several other ancillary contests – “anything with Mississippi tomatoes” and “anything with Two Brooks Rice, “anything with Wampler’s Sausage, and “anything with Club Caribe Rum.”

Awards were wooden cutting boards made by Veteran Wood Designs and featured artwork from local artist Thomas Grosskopf. Ancillary awards were pieces of Stewart Pottery from Taylor, and Larson’s CashSaver provided the ribeye steaks for the contest.

“We are already planning for year three of the contest, with a date yet to be determined,” said Holly Jubera, who organized the event along with her husband Steven Jubera and the Steak Cookoff Association.

