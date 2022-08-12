Friday, August 12, 2022
Spyder Moving Services Owner Taken into Custody by OPD

The owner of a moving company that’s been under investigation for embezzlement has been arrested.

Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin

Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford, was taken into custody on Thursday.

He was charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services, charges were filed on Aug. 5 against Charles Joiner, 54, of Oxford — an employee of Spyder Moving. He was charged with accessory to embezzlement under contract.

A warrant was issued for Ladygin’s arrest who eluded arrest until he was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators executed several search warrants in Oxford and Pontotoc.

Investigators were able to recover property from storage facilities in Oxford and Pontotoc returning
property to at least seven victims.

Staff report

