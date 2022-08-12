UM Releases Fall 2022 COVID-19 Resources and Information

The University of Mississippi released a document with resources and information about COVID-19 for the 2022 fall semester, which begins Aug. 22.

The information released Friday gives guidance for how the university will manage COVID-19 as it continues to shift to an endemic phase.

Masks

Face coverings are optional in all indoor spaces, including classrooms, laboratories, studios, residence halls, libraries, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Recreation facilities, retail spaces, offices, conference rooms or extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces.

Faculty and staff may require face coverings for visitors to their private offices.

It is important that all of us continue to support and respect those in our community who need to, or choose to, wear a face covering in non-required spaces.

Reporting Positive COVID-19 Tests

UM students and employees must report positive COVID-19 tests to University Health Services. Here are the ways you can report a positive test:

Students: Call Student Health at (662) 915-7274 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Employees: Call Employee Health at (662) 915-6550 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OR

Fill out the UHS Self Report form (for students and employees), scan or take a picture of your results and upload both the form and your results to our HIPAA-compliant UMBOX. Only University Health Services personnel will be able to view your documentation.

Vaccines

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses are available at Pharmacy Health Services, located inside the V.B. Harrison Health Center on campus. Also, these CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) resources offer more information about eligibility and recommendations:

COVID-19 Cases Page and Dashboard

The university will refer to COVID-19 cases being reported at the state level by MSDH:

The university continues to assess COVID-19 campus and community trends to adjust protocols and implement prevention strategies as needed to protect the health and safety of our community. Additionally, the university continues to communicate regularly with public health officials.

Testing

COVID-19 testing is available at University Health Services located in the V.B. Harrison Health Center on campus. Tests are covered by most insurance companies. Call Student Health at 662-915-7274 or Employee Health at 662-915-6550 to schedule a test.

Free COVID-19 testing is provided by MSDH at the Oxford Conference Center. Visit the scheduling site to book your test. Local clinics throughout Oxford also offer COVID-19 testing.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests can be obtained via mail through the U.S. Postal Service or in person at all MSDH county health departments.

Quarantine and Isolation Guidance

The university continues to follow CDC Quarantine and Isolation guidance, which recommends that people who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days. If they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.

On Aug. 11, the CDC updated its guidance on quarantine to recommend that instead of quarantining if you were exposed to COVID-19, you wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5, regardless of vaccination status.

For additional details, please visit the CDC Quarantine and Isolation page which includes a Quarantine and Isolation Calculator, a tool to help determine how long you need to isolate, quarantine, or take other steps to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Treatment for COVID-19 Infection

If you test positive for COVID-19 and may be at higher risk for severe illness, ask your doctor about treatment to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. See this information from MSDH about oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

Rave Guardian App

The university adopted the Rave Guardian app as its official campus safety mobile application to communicate emergency and safety information to the campus community. You can download the Rave Guardian app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Rave Guardian replaces the Everbridge app.

The Rave Guardian app includes: