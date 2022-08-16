Cooler Temps, Higher Rain Chances will be the Trend for the Next Few Days

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While August is generally the hottest month of the year in north Mississippi, so far August temperatures have been lower than the average temps of June and July. That trend will continue this week.

According to the National Weather Service, summer showers and cloudy skies associated with a slow-moving cold front will keep temperatures in the 80s for most of the week.

Today’s high is expected to hit 89 degrees under partly sunny skies for most of the day. Clouds will begin to roll in later today bringing a 60 percent chance of rain late tonight and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Wednesday during the day with a high of just 76 degrees, which has been the coolest daytime high since mid-May, according to the NWS.

The rain will begin to taper off Wednesday night; however, there is a 30 percent chance of rain on Thursday after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees.

There is only a 20 percent chance of rain Friday afternoon with a high near 86 expected.

Most of Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a slight chance of typical afternoon showers. The high is expected to be around 88 degrees.

A higher chance of rain is forecasted for Sunday and Monday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid-80s.