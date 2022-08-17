John Leslie Tennis Courts to be Resurfaced

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Nine years ago this week, the community gathered for the groundbreaking of the new FNC Tennis Center-John Leslie Tennis Courts at the Oxford Community.

Those same courts will soon be getting a facelift.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to accept a bid for resurfacing the tennis courts.

Five companies submitted bids. Two went unresponsive. Of the other three, the lowest and best bid came from American Tennis Court, at $136,357 to repave 20 courts.

The bids came under budget, which was $150,000.

The Oxford Park Commission voted Monday to accept the bid and recommend approval to the Board of Aldermen. The Aldermen voted to accept the bids Monday evening during its regular Board meeting.