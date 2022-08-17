Life Dental Group Named to Inc. List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

Dr. Mike Huggins with a patient. Photo provided by Red Window Communications

In a major milestone of growth, Life Dental Group was included in the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies for the first time.

In the state of Mississippi, Life Dental Group was named the fifth fastest-growing company. Put together by Inc. Magazine, the prestigious lists have included many companies that are now household names.

Life Dental Group provides practices with business services like management, marketing and accounting aspects to free up dentists’ time and enable growth. Life Dental practices offer a comprehensive range of services to patients—from fillings and implants to orthodontics and dentures.

The dentist-owned company is headquartered in Oxford, home to its parent company EquiPro Holdings.

Dr. Mike Huggins, Life Dental’s executive officer and lead dentist, credited the group’s team of dentists, hygienists and office managers with the company’s Inc. 5000 distinction.

“Everyone on our team deserves a round of applause. They work hard and truly care for our patients,” Huggins said. “We’re all excited about what’s on the horizon—finishing out 2022 strong, growing our lineup of practices, bringing on even more excellent dentists.”

Another key aspect of Life Dental’s success and growth, Huggins said, is its partnership with EquiPro.

As a subsidiary, the group benefits from EquiPro’s history of managing and growing successful companies. The partnership also allows Life Dental practices access to financial capital, top-of-the-line technology and streamlined training and billing processes.

“Inc. 5000 is a major achievement for Life Dental Group and for EquiPro. They’ve really taken off in the past few years and it inspires all of us,” said William Alias III, CEO of EquiPro.

Life Dental currently operates nine practices throughout Mississippi and Alabama with plans for continued growth to include 3-5 additional practices per year. Chief Acquisition Officer Jeff Hand said the company plans to announce further acquisitions later this year.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications