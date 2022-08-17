Video, Community Members Help OPD Nab Car Burglars

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

One adult and one juvenile have been arrested for breaking into vehicles on Old Tayor Road. Photo via video screenshot.

The Oxford Police Department arrested two people in connection to vehicle burglaries that were caught on video Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, OPD posted a video showing three males attempting to break into a vehicle on Old Taylor Road and asked the community to check their doorbell or outdoor security cameras for additional video footage.

A couple of hours later, OPD posted an update on social media and thanked the community and announced that three subjects were identified and that one adult and one juvenile will be charged.

“Please take this time to remember to remove your valuables from your vehicle at night, lock those doors, and report any suspicious activity to us. The video was sent to us by a citizen who was looking out for their neighbors,” OPD stated on social media.

The name of the adult charged with vehicle burglary has not yet been released.