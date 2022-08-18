Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges

Officers seized drugs, weapons and $6,000. Photo provided

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping.

Tyson Hairston

According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments.

The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning Wednesday. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons and more than $6,000.

Hairston has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of kidnapping; however, OPD did not release details on the kidnapping.

Hairston was taken before a judge and given a bond of $100,000 with a hold for MDOC. This is an ongoing investigation.

Staff report