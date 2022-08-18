License Plate Cameras in Grand Oaks Could Help OPD Solve More Crimes

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford Police Department will enter into an agreement with Flock Safety to be able to access information to help solve crimes.

Currently, the Grand Oaks subdivision subscribes to Flock and has cameras around the neighborhood for security purposes. Generally, the information is only available to the Home Owners Association and residents in the neighborhood.

The agreement, approved Tuesday by the Oxford Board of Aldermen, will allow OPD to access Flock’s database.

“If we have a burglary in the area the LPR (license place recognition) and camera should capture data that would allow us to track and hopefully arrest the individuals involved,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Law enforcement can also use the information to help track down stolen vehicles or wanted persons. Officers would be alerted if a wanted vehicle has been spotted in the area.

“It’s a great system,” McCutchen said.