Lafayette County Arena Grows into Community Events Hub 

The Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county. Photo provided by Red Window Communications

Since opening just over three years ago, the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county.

The arena has played host to kids camps, cooking competitions, gardening classes, craft shows, health fairs and job fairs, barrel races, riding lessons and even world-class professional rodeo events.

“Over the last three years, the arena has become an essential place to gather, to learn and to have a good time,” said Wayne Andrews, director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, who manages the arena.

The arena hosts events that attract a range of audiences. It has served as the space for circus productions and is now home to the Velvet Ditch Steak Cook-Off, which is a qualifier for the World Food Championship. And it recently secured grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission, South Arts and Visit Mississippi to host a series of community concerts.

On open ride night, members of the community are invited to use the indoor arena from 6 to 9 p.m. for $5 per horse. Photo provided.

“Because of the size of the facility, we are attractive to national touring productions,” Andrews said. “We recently secured a partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event producer J.C. Kitaif Pro Rodeos, who is based in Mississippi, and will be bringing an annual nationally televised pro rodeo contest to the arena.”

The Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena is made up of two meeting rooms, a demonstration kitchen, a large agrifocused indoor arena with bleachers and an outdoor covered practice area.

It is also home to Mississippi State University Extension Service’s Lafayette County office.

This office provides educational programs such as 4-H youth training and Master Gardener programs, enterprise and community resource development, and resources for farmers and businesses.

In addition, that arena regularly hosts open ride nights.

At an open ride night, members of the community are invited to use the indoor arena from 6 to 9 p.m. for $5 per horse. Members of the community may also request a private ride in which they may bring up to three horses for $50.

The Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena is available for use for public and private events.

For more information about upcoming events or to submit a usage request, visit the arena’s website.

“We are always interested in bringing new classes and events to the arena,” Andrews said. “We invite residents to give us a call to learn more about the arena and what facilities we have available.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications