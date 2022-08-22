King Twin Tutoring Supports Student’s Success

To say that King Twin Tutoring is an institution in Oxford may be an understatement.

For more than 32 years, King Twin Tutoring has served students of all ages at Ole Miss, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Oxford and Lafayette County Schools, and more. The one-on-one sessions with young people of all ages, in numerous subjects, have had lasting impacts that have not gone unnoticed. In regard to the tutoring sessions by twin sisters Margaret and Kat King, students describe outcomes with superlatives such as “remarkable,” “lifesaving,” and “inspirational.”

“The King Twins are the best tutors I’ve ever had. I came out with an A+ in my worst subject,” said Emma Friedrichs. “They make everything really easy to understand and really break things down for you.”

Client Blake Carby agreed.

“Kat and Margret King helped me through college. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have passed trigonometry or college algebra,” Carby said. “If you’re looking for a tutor, whether it in math, chemistry or even physics, they can help you succeed.”

Expanding to Help Students Throughout the South

COVID-19 and the ability to connect via Zoom and other real-time web communications prompted King Twin Tutoring to expand regionally and hire additional tutors. The Kings now provide tutoring at a number of colleges and universities, including the University of Alabama, Auburn University, the University of Georgia and Mississippi State University.

Tutors specialize in Business, Composition, English, Foreign Language, History, Journalism, Literature, Math, Science Social Sciences, Statistics and more. Experts in more than 200 subjects are available to assist students in need.

Q & A with King Twin Tutors Kat and Margaret King

How did you know tutoring was a calling for you?

Kat: When I first started tutoring in Oxford around 1982, I just loved every minute of it — just one student the entire semester and I knew then I’d like to make a career out of it. Then I started tutoring students at Ole Miss and it just took off. I taught at the college level for 32 years and high school before that. I’ve tutored for 50 years. I just enjoy teaching at all levels and tutoring is an extension of teaching.

How do you take students who are failing at mid-term to finishing the semester with a passing grade?

Kat: Usually the first contact is from parents who are concerned — or panicked — that their child is doing poorly in a class. Most of the time, parents are willing to settle for a C — anything to pass the course. I tell parents that if the student is willing to work for it, dedicated to practice what I teach them, willing to put the time in, wanting it as much as you (parent) do, we will be working toward an A. And most of the time, the outcome is an A or B+.

Margaret: All a student wants to know is how to work the problem. Many students learn better one-on-one rather than in a classroom situation. We work to build their confidence and once that happens, learning becomes easier.

Kat: The first thing we try to do with our students is to build confidence — whether it’s a seventh grader or a college student. Occasionally I’ll purposely make a mistake, just so that the student can catch me. “Wow, you’re really good at this. You caught my mistake,” I’ll tell them. Now that builds confidence.

What subjects do you cover?

Margaret: At the college level, King Twin Tutoring has 22 tutors available for more than 200 subjects, including Business, Chemistry, Computer Communications, Engineering, English, History, Journalism, Literature, Math, Spanish, Statistics, Thermodynamics and Writing.

For high school students, we cover all major courses and have a professional writer who assists high school seniors with their College Essay Entrance Application. We often hear, “How do I start the essay? I’ve got writer’s block.” If you need help writing the college essay to attach to your application, we have a tutor to help you.

We also have a team of tutors just for elementary students, focusing on History, Math, Reading Comprehension, Science, and Writing.

Also, we can develop group tutoring sessions that make sessions more affordable in many of the subjects and we work with Greek organizations for special rates.

Can you organize my child while at college?

Kat: We have special tutors who organize students’ schedules, coordinating items such as when homework is due, when tests are coming up, and dates for mid-terms and finals. Week-by-week organization is part of what we do.

To learn more, contact King Twin Tutoring at www.kingtwintutoring.com, or call 662-222-1995 or 662-832-7546.