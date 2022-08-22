Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest

A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department.

Marico Fondren

On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.

Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis out of the vehicle.

Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.

Fondren was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked for possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a bond of $10,000.

Staff report