Start of the Week Will be Wet, Cooler

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This week will start off wet and somewhat cooler. If you close your eyes for just a moment, it feels a little like fall.

Don’t count the fallen leaves yet; however. Warmer temperatures are expected to roll back in later this week.

Rain showers are expected today throughout the day with thunderstorms possible after about 1 p.m. and into the evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and the high should be around 80 degrees.

Rain should taper off later tonight; however, the chance for more rain and possible thunderstorms returns after 4 a.m. On Tuesday.

Tuesday will remain rainy with scattered storms throughout the day into the evening and the high will be around 81 degrees.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. and the daytime high will be around 82 degrees.

Thursday will be much of the same with a chance of showers in the afternoon; however, the high temperature will begin to creep back into the mid-to-high-80s.

On Friday, mostly sunny skies return with only a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. The high should be around 88 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with a higher chance of rain on Sunday and with a high of around 87 degrees.