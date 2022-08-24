Laine Mitchell to Serve as Visit Oxford’s Partnership Manager

Visit Oxford welcomes Laine Mitchell as the new partnerships manager for the tourism department.

Laine Mitchell

Mitchell was promoted to the full-time position after having served as a part-time office administrator for the past six months for the organization.

Prior to her time at Visit Oxford, Mitchell served as the Administrative Assistant for the NorthCentral MS Realtors Association for three years. Prior to that, she worked as a senior sales manager for The Inn at Ole Miss for seven years.

Having been in the hospitality industry for 15 years and in the Oxford community for 20-plus years, Mitchell will bring much knowledge and plenty of relationships to the position.

The partnerships manager serves as an in-market strategist to coordinate brand awareness within the community, while also coordinating community events so as to not overlap with each other. The position also manages the partnerships grants that are given to organizations that are bringing tourism-related events and visitors to Oxford.

“We are delighted to have Laine serve as our new partnerships manager. She has great experience not only in the hospitality industry but in the Oxford community. She already has an abundance of relationships built that she can tap into to help coordinate and communicate efficiently,” said Visit Oxford Executive Director Kinney Ferris.

Visit Oxford is the marketing organization for the city of Oxford whose purpose is to bring

visitors to Oxford for the economic benefit of the community.

Staff report