A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents

On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting.

Brandon Miller

The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.

On July 29, OPD officers took a commercial burglary report from the same business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave.

During this investigation, detectives identified the suspect as the same person from the June 27th felony shoplifting, Brandon Miller.

Stacy Murphree

With the help of the West Helena Police Department, OPD was able to arrest both suspects and have then transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Murphree was charged with felony shoplifting and issued a $2,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

Miller was charged with felony shoplifting, commercial burglary, and possession of burglary tools. A Justice Court Judge issued him a $20,000 bond.

Staff report