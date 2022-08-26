MBI Undercover Human Trafficking Operation Leads to Two Arrests

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch, recently that led to the arrest of two individuals and the identification of four human trafficking victims who were referred to victim services.

On Aug. 18, Darielle Davone Sparks, 26, from Marion, Arkansas was arrested and charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond

was set at $850,000.

Also on Aug. 18, John Edward Massengill, 62, from Baldwyn was arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor, and child exploitation. His bond has been set at $200,000.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute

operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are

vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Great job to all

who had a hand in this operation.”

Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Lee County Sheriff’s

Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Homeland

Security Investigations (HSI), Restore Corps Memphis, and the Center for Violence Prevention

assisted in the operation which resulted in the arrest and apprehension of the following individuals.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.