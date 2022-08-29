Slight Chance of Rain Today, Tuesday Leads to Dry, Sunny Mid-Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County could see some rain today and Tuesday but showers are expected to be scattered.

The chance of showers or thunderstorms increases in the afternoon hours.

The high today is expected to be around 89 with a low of 72.

A weak cold front could produce some rain and thunderstorms Tuesday after 1 p.m. The high will be near 89 with the low temperature at 69 overnight.

Wednesday through Friday is expected to be sunny and dry with highs around 88-89 degrees.

No rain is currently in the forecast for those days; however, there is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as another cold front moves into the area at the end of the week.