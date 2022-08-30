Ole Miss Baseball Announces Fall Exhibitions vs. Samford, UAB

The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team will return to Swayze Field this fall to host Samford and UAB for a pair of exhibition games in addition to its usual slate of fall intrasquad scrimmages in the coming weeks.



Mike Bianco ‘s Rebels open fall practice on Sept. 30 and will quickly welcome Samford to Oxford on Oct. 8. After more intrasquad action, Ole Miss will play host to UAB on Oct. 29.



Start times for both fall games, as well as intrasquad scrimmages, will be announced at a later date. Intrasquad scrimmage dates and times are subject to change due to weather, as well as Ole Miss football kickoff times. Please stay tuned to the Ole Miss Baseball Twitter page for updated dates and times.



All fall action will be open and free to the public, and all contests will be streamed live on the Ole Miss Baseball Facebook page.



Ole Miss will cap its fall season on Nov. 11 with the annual Pizza Bowl. The Omaha Challenge will follow from Nov. 14-18, signaling the official end to the fall semester athletically for the Rebels.



Ole Miss Baseball Fall Schedule

Sept. 30 – Fall Practice Begins

Oct. 8 – Ole Miss vs. Samford

Oct. 29 – Ole Miss vs. UAB

Nov. 11 – Pizza Bowl

Nov. 14-18 – Omaha Challenge

