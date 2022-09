Another Oxford organization is working to bring relief to Jackson residents without clean, drinking water.

The Oxford Community Market is asking its regular customers to bring some bottled water to the market on Tuesday.

The water can be dropped off at the Old Armory Pavilion where the OXCM meetings each week from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

East St. Peter MB Church will pick up the water that night.

Those who donate water will receive a free shopping bag.

Staff report