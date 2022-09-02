Friday, September 2, 2022
News Briefs

Closings, Trash Collection Schedules for Labor Day

Due to the Labor Day holiday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday.

Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Monday.

All city and county offices and schools will be closed Monday. Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, will be closed Monday.
Buses with the Oxford-University Transit System will not run on Monday and will resume their normal schedule on Tuesday.
Parking on the Square will be free Monday.
The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Monday.
Staff report
