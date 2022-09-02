Freed-Hardeman University Student from Oxford Awarded Nursing Scholarship

Oxford native Dominique Michaud is awarded a nursing scholarship totaling $10,000.

The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association in partnership with the

Hospital Alliance of Tennessee awarded Freed-Hardeman University Junior and Oxford native Dominique Michaud with a nursing scholarship totaling $10,000.

TICUA created the Hospital Alliance of Tennessee Nursing Scholarship to support outstanding nursing students seeking to complete their education in preparation for service in a Tennessee nonprofit hospital. Each of TICUA’s member institutions with nursing programs had the opportunity to nominate one highly qualified student to be considered for this scholarship.

A selection committee made up of nonprofit hospital administrators weighed each applicant’s letter of

recommendation, essay, resume, and overall academic performance.

“We are proud to name Dominique Michaud as our 2022 TICUA Hospital Association Nursing Scholar,” said TICUA President Claude Pressnell. “There were many qualified applicants and we saw an impressive commitment to the nursing profession from each applicant. As our nonprofit hospitals face a critical nursing shortage, it is an honor to be able to help students on their path to this incredibly important and noble profession.”

Michaud, of Oxford, is working toward a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and is on track to graduate in May 2024. She has maintained a 4.0-grade point average throughout her academic career while also being active in campus organizations and volunteering to help those with mental and developmental disabilities.

Michaud is a certified pharmacy technician, assistant in Disability Services, and American Red Cross Lifeguard, in addition to being certified in First Aid and CPR.

Michaud chose to pursue nursing to make a difference in her community. She feels it is a calling to be an advocate for people in their most vulnerable times and to help patients medically, emotionally, and mentally.

TICUA will begin accepting applications for the next cycle in Spring 2024. For information regarding the qualifications and requirements, visit website.