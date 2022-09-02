Keep Safe During the First Ole Miss Home Football Game Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence around Oxford, especially in the downtown Square area for the town’s first home football game this weekend.

OPD will have its Safe Site Tent set up on the Square this weekend where officers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. The tent will be located on the Square across the street from the 11th Street alley and Funky’s intersection.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated “no parking” areas at the owners’ expense. This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps. Store valuables in the trunk and lock all vehicles.

Other downtown rules and tips offered by OPD include:

1) Open containers of alcohol are not allowed in public in Oxford.

2) Please do not drink and drive. If using rideshare, pay attention to the pickup locations after 9 p.m.

3) If foot traffic gets heavy on East Jackson that road will be cut off to traffic.

4) After bar closing time the alleyways and streets will be cleared to open the roads back to traffic.

5) Stop by the Safe Site Tent at any time if you need help, have questions answered, or want a quick photo.

The Ole Miss Rebels take on Troy University Saturday with a 3 p.m. kickoff. Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford Boulevard will automatically convert to a one-way street.

Buses will pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford.

The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound towards Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will be required to turn right towards Old Taylor Road.

Once the University announces, Old Taylor Road will flow one way southbound in both lanes.

Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford.

For more information or any updates, follow OPD on Twitter @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice.

Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.