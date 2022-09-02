Name of New Emergency Management Director Could Be Announced Tuesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The city of Oxford may be close to having a new Emergency Management Director.

The Board of Aldermen met Friday morning in an executive session meeting where they voted to offer the job to a candidate; however, the name of the person was not released.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city will release the name once the individual accepts the position and that likely, it could be announced during the Board’s regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The late Jimmy Allgood

The position was left open in August when then-EMD Jimmy Allgood died from an apparent heart attack at 60 years old. Allgood served as the EMD since 2009 and worked as the EMD for Lafayette County prior to coming to the city.

Emergency management directors prepare plans and procedures for responding to natural disasters and other emergencies. They also help lead the response during and after emergencies, often in coordination with public safety officials, elected officials, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies.