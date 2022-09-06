Memphis Police Say Body Found Sunday is Eliza Fletcher; Abston Charged with Murder

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Eliza Fletcher. Image via the MPD

A body found Sunday evening in Memphis has been identified as Eliza Fletcher, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The body was discovered in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m. The MPD announced this morning that the body was identified as 34-year-old Fletcher.

She was kidnapped while jogging at about 4 a.m. Friday near the University of Memphis. Surveillance video showed a man getting out of a black GMC Terrain and forcing Fletcher into the vehicle.

Cleotha Abston

Over the weekend, Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to the MPD.

This morning, the MPD said Abston has also been charged with First-Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail.

Fletcher, a mother of two, was a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis.