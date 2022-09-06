Opening Reception for Sarahfest Art Show Thursday at Powerhouse

The Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies announces an opening reception for their annual Sarahfest Art Show from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.

The reception will give people the opportunity to meet Christopher Satterwhite, author of the recent book, “A Punkhouse in the Deep South: The Oral History of 309,” co-written with Aaron Cometbus before he reads on Thacker Mountain Radio.

“Also in attendance will be UM graduate students whose work grew out of our exploration of the queer, avant-garde, punk south in a class last spring which included Satterwhite’s book,” said Theresa Starkey, acting director of the Sarah Isom Center. “We are excited to be able to pair items from the 309 Punk House archives with the student’s recent work in a companion exhibit.”

The show, in partnership with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, will feature three mini-exhibitions curated by Christopher Satterwhite, instructor of English (UWF), Alysia Burton Steele, associate professor of Journalism, and UM Graduate Students Joshua Nguyen, Marina Greenfield, Lenna Mendoza and Kallye Smith.

The reception will celebrate the opening of the Sarahfest Art Show which will run the entire month of September and focus on the punk music exhibits curated by Satterwhite and the UM graduate students.

For more information on the Opening Reception for the Sarahfest Art Show, call 662-915-5916 or visit the website https://www.sarahfest.rocks/.

