Three Lose Lives on MS Highways Over Labor Day Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 143 wrecks over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in three deaths.

No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Monday at midnight.

The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Friday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 10,026 citations, made 270 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1089 motorists for occupant restraint violations.

The fatal crashes occurred in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, troopers issued 1,040 citations and made 42 arrests for DUI.

During the holiday weekend in Oxford, the Oxford Police Department responded to 24 wrecks and made nine arrests for DUI. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and made no arrests for DUI.

George County

On Saturday, at approximately 5 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in George County.

A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale traveled south on Highway 613 when it collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Dungan of Lucedale, traveling North.

Holifield received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

Washington County

On Sunday, at approximately 2:36 a.m. MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 82 in Washington County.

A 2012 Lexus ES driven by 44-year-old Marcus Flowers of Leland, was traveling west on Highway 82 when it collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by 36-year-old Joseph Hudson, of Greenville traveling east on Highway 82.

Flowers received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Lauderdale County

On Monday, at approximately 2:52 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 80 in Lauderdale County.

A 2018 Ford Fusion driven by 33-year-old Cassie Warbington of Meridian, traveled west on Highway 80 when it collided with a Massey Ferguson tractor driven by 74- year-old David Gaddis, of Meridian, traveling west on Highway 80.

Gaddis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol

***

2022 Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 10,026

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1089

DUIs – 270

Crashes – 143

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 106 2

2021 Labor Day Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 6,635

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 443

DUIs – 186

Crashes – 146

Fatal Crashes – 6

Fatalities – 6

Motorist Assist – 149