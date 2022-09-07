Portion of Chickasaw to Close Temporarily for the Construction of a New Roundabout

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Chickasaw Road will be closed for several weeks to begin construction of a roundabout at Molly Barr Road and Chickasaw Road. Imagine via Google Maps

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout.

The roundabout will be located at the intersection of Molly Barr Road and Chickasaw Road. There will also be a leg of the roundabout to provide access to The Lamar.

The roundabout will be a single-lane roundabout, similar to what is at Old Taylor and Gertrude Ford or South Lamar and Highway 6, according to City Engineer Reanna Mayoral.

“This roundabout has been in the concept process for some time,” Mayoral said at the meeting. “It’s the result of a traffic study from The Lamar development and in relation to how we’d allow traffic onto Molly Barr.”

Mayoral said the final design for the roundabout is still being finalized.

Chickasaw will be closed on Sept. 19 and reopened by Nov. 11. Cincinnatus Boulevard will remain open during the construction for residents to access North Lamar Boulevard.

According to Cardwell Engineering, on behalf of The Lamar, “the request to close Chickasaw is in order to shorten the time of construction in expectation of having the asphalt placed and, subsequently all construction completed, prior to the seasonal closure of the asphalt plant in mid-December.”

Traffic on Chickasaw south of Molly Barr will use Cincinnatus as a detour route. Traffic on Chickasaw north of Molly Barr will use North Lamar Boulevard as a detour route.

Prior to Chickasaw closing, Mayoral said the developer will be making improvements to stormwater runoff issues on Cincinnatus Drive.