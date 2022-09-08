Gameday Info on Shuttles and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Central Arkansas at home Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the Rebels’ second home game of the season. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 81 and will drop down to 67 degrees Saturday night. However, as of Thursday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans without on-campus parking can park at Northwest Community College, the South Oxford Center or Insight Park lots; however, there is a charge to park.

Parking at NWCC and the SOC is $20/nonconference and $30/conference games.

A complimentary shuttle is provided from the NWCC and SOC lots.

Insight Park is on campus and does not include a shuttle option.

Parking at Insight Park is $25 for non-conference and $40 for conference games.

Gameday shuttle service begins at least five hours prior to kickoff and ends two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Oxford-University Transit will also operate a gameday shuttle service from the Jackson Avenue Center. There is no charge to park or ride the shuttle.

Space is very limited. Service will begin at 6 a.m. on gamedays and end two hours after the game’s completion. Shuttles drop off at the Paris-Yates Chapel.

The Red North and South, Blue West and Blue Grey run as usual on game days. Campus closes to all oncoming traffic at 6:00 a.m. Due to this, the Purple Route does not run at all on game days.

A Double Decker bus will be parked in the downtown Square in front of City Hall for folks to take a photo or two with their favorite bus. Make sure to tag @visitoxfordms in gameday photos. Adding #hottytoddy and #hydr hashtags is always fun too.

The Grove and The Circle will close Friday at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up.

The Walk of Champions will start two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 3:45 p.m. this week.

And wear red this week!