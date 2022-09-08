Lightning Likely Cause of Lafayette County House Fire Tuesday Night

Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a home after lightning caused a fire Tuesday. Photos via the LCFD

The Lafayette County Fire Department battled a house fire caused by lightning Tuesday night.

According to reports, at 7:14 p.m., the homeowner called 911 to report their house at 589 County Road 313 had been struck by lightning and that they could see flames coming from the attic.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene where they discovered light smoke coming from the roof and eves of the home.

Firefighters stretched an inch and three-quarter handline to make an offensive interior attack of the fire. The fire was located in the attic and quickly extinguished by the interior fire attack team.

No injuries were reported.

At the time of the fire, the National Weather Service in Memphis had issued a special weather statement at 6:38 p.m. in regard to a severe thunderstorm in the area.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an act of nature by a lightning strike. Everyone in the home was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

LCFD Engine 2, Engine 4, Engine 9, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 15 and 17 Firefighters responded to the call. LCSO responded to assist with traffic control. Baptist EMS responded to standby for firefighter safety.

LCFD has responded to 18 calls for service so far this month.

Staff report