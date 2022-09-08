Man Arrested After Hourslong Shooting Rampage in Memphis

A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing four people in various areas of Memphis Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Ezekiel Kelly. Photo via the MPD

Ezekiel D. Kelly, aka “Zeek Huncho” 19, is in custody and is facing numerous felony charges.

The shootings began before 1 a.m. Wednesday and continued through the late evening hours, causing Memphis officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for part of the city as police searched for the gunman.

The first shooting was reported around 12:56 a.m. in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. The shootings continued throughout the day, leaving four people dead and three more injured.

At 8:56 p.m., the Southaven, officers responded to the area of Stateline Road and Highway 51, regarding a carjacking. Police said Kelly carjacked a victim at gunpoint, taking a gray Dodge Challenger.

Two minutes later at 8:58 p.m., Memphis police spotted the Challenger on I-55 and a high-speed chase ensued.

The chase came to an end and Kelly was taken into custody without incident.

View the Memphis Police Department’s press conference here.

Staff report