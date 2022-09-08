Nathan Rester Joins Holcomb Law Group

Holcomb Law Group has announced the addition of Nathan Rester who will join the firm as an associate attorney.

Nathan Rester has joined the Holcomb Law Group in Oxford. Photo provided

Rester will concentrate his practice on bankruptcy, family law and general litigation.

Rester attended Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in English. While attending Mississippi State, he was placed on the President’s List and received the Brasher-Dazey Writing Award.

Rester received his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2019.

While in law school, he interned with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services, where he worked with their Street Law and Elder Law clinics to serve indigent citizens in northern Mississippi.

Since completing law school, Rester has worked in bankruptcy as well as child support enforcement.

Rester is admitted to practice before all Mississippi state and federal courts and will base his practice out of the Holcomb Law Group’s Oxford office.

Holcomb Law Group is A/V rated by Martindale Hubbell, with offices in Memphis, Oxford, and Jackson, offering services in general and commercial litigation, insurance defense, coverage and subrogation, complex litigation, real estate transactions, contract, debtor-creditor matters and family law.

Staff report