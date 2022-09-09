Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

Photos provided by the LCFD

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames.

Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first to arrive on the scene at 11:55 a.m. to find an estimated 1,100 square-foot private dwelling with heavy fire in the front of the home.

Firefighters began to fight the fire on the outside. Once the fire was knocked down from the exterior, the fire attack plan changed to an aggressive interior operation.

The fire was brought under control at 12:23 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

FD1, FD3, FD4, DC2, Engine 4, Engine 9, Rescue 10 and 21 firefighters responded to the call.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second house fire this week in Lafayette County.

Staff writer